Unique Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,095,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

