Unique Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,253 First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

