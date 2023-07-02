United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 781.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,608 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.4 %

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

