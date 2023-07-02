United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

