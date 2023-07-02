United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBFO. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,527,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Security Bancshares news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $33,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $153,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $47,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,180 shares of company stock worth $32,198 and have sold 947,491 shares worth $6,626,787. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $8,418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBFO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. 11,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

