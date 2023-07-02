UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $1.47 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00013127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00365072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,938,988 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,939,490.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.13725218 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $971,937.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.