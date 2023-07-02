USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 112.1% in June

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USD Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

USDP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,569. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 68.85%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 106,627 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

