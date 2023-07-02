Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.20 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

