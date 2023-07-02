Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,385 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,221 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Norges Bank bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in VMware by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.73.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.