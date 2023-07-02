Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3,120.4% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 796,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 347,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

