Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,893 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

Corning stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

