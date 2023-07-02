Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Increased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.83 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.38.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

