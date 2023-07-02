Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

