Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

