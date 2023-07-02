Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. 915,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,733. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

