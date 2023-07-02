Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,508,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 325,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,355. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

