Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Position Increased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 148,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 279.2% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 309,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 228,097 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 184.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 141.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

IVOO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

