Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

