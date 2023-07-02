Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,011. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

