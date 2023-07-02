Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average is $203.28. The firm has a market cap of $303.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.