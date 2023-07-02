Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.