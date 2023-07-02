Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.73. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,828,843 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
