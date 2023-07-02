Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.73. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,828,843 shares changing hands.

Vaxart Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Vaxart Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vaxart by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vaxart by 2,028.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vaxart by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

