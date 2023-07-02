Verasity Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Verasity has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $54.63 million and $4.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006757 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

