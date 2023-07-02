Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 25,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $226.03 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

