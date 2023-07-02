Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $183,331.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,747.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00366859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.67 or 0.00971390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00544790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00066692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00160038 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,104,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

