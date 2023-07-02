Viad (NYSE:VVI) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Viad Price Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.25. Viad had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $260.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Viad by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile



Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

See Also

