VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 80,316 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEVM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

