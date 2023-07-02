Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 77,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 45,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.02. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRPX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.