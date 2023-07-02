Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 77,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 45,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.02. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
