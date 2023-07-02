Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

CBH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,428. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

