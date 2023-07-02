Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $1.82. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 100,120 shares.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 439.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

