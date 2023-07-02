Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

IAE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 15,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,574. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

(Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.