Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
IAE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 15,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,574. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
