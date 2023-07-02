W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.0 %

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

