Walken (WLKN) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $1.26 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,664,246 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

