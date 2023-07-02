Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $37.97 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,758,431 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

