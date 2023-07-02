Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $38.05 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,758,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

