Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.45 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.45 million and $1.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,758,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

