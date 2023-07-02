WAXE (WAXE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, WAXE has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $49.38 or 0.00160435 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $125,845.15 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

