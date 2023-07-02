WealthOne LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

WealthOne LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.20. 46,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $290.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

