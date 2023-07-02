WealthOne LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

WealthOne LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,970 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 244,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

