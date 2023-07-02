WealthOne LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WealthOne LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,417,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

