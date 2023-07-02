Well Done LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.56. 33,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,488. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

