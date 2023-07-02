Well Done LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,287,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,615,384. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

