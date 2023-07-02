Well Done LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,301 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

