Well Done LLC Purchases 1,439 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned 0.91% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $87.89. 11,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,207. The company has a market cap of $443.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $95.30.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.