Well Done LLC Sells 6,585 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.