Well Done LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthOne LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 141,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.96. The stock had a trading volume of 768,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,238. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average of $243.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.