Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.57. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

