Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

