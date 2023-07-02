Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 2.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $427.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.53. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

