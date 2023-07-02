West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

